07.05.2024 14:30:04
EQS-News: 155th wienerberger Annual General Meeting: All resolutions adopted
EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
155th wienerberger Annual General Meeting: All resolutions adopted
Vienna, May 7, 2024 – The 155th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG was held as an on-site meeting at Wiener Stadthalle on May 7, 2024. After the presentation of the Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Wienerberger AG for 2023, as well as other reports, the Annual General Meeting adopted all resolutions proposed, including a motion to pay out a dividend of € 0.90 per share.
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: “In the challenging 2023 business year, wienerberger succeeded in outperforming its end markets and meeting its expectations. We adhered to our proven value-creating growth strategy by focusing on organic growth through innovation, increasing the proportion of solutions in our portfolio, and concentrating on selective, value-accretive acquisitions. At the same time, we delivered a strong performance in the infrastructure segment and the renovation business. I am therefore convinced that we are perfectly positioned for further growth.”
Shareholders approved dividend and remuneration policy
In the interest of a long-term and well-balanced dividend policy, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG proposed to the 155th Annual General Meeting that a dividend of € 0.90 per share be paid out. The AGM adopted the proposal, and May 15, 2024 was set as the payment date.
Furthermore, the shareholders approved the actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board in the 2023 business year; Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was elected statutory auditor and group auditor. The Annual General Meeting also approved the 2023 Remuneration Report and the remuneration policy for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board.
All resolutions adopted by the 155th Annual General Meeting are available here:
www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
