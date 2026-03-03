EQS-News: Schaeffler publishes 2025 Sustainability Statement

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Schaeffler publishes 2025 Sustainability Statement



03.03.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Sustainability is an integral part of the Annual Report for the second time

Five fields of action delineated with focus on climate protection, resource efficiency, human rights, employee development, and governance

Selected sustainability indicators firmly anchored in the remuneration system – 2025 sustainability targets achieved

Sustainability remains strategically significant for Schaeffler

Herzogenaurach, Germany | March 3, 2026 | In line with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Schaeffler Group has today for the second time in a row presented its Sustainability Statement as an integral part of the Annual Report. In it, the company documents its sustainability performance and the ways in which its ESG strategy has been updated to reflect new conditions following the acquisition of Vitesco. In addition, the 2025 reporting year will serve as the base year for Schaeffler’s decarbonization targets in the future.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: “Following the successful merger with Vitesco, we have been continuously and proactively revamping our ESG strategy and adapting our climate targets to the new conditions. As in previous years, we want to have our targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In this way, we are underlining that sustainability remains strategically significant for Schaeffler.”

Dr. Anja Rivera, Head of Strategic Sustainability at Schaeffler, adds: “With the renewed commitment to the SBTi, we have signaled that we are consistently aligning our climate targets to scientific standards and actively shaping change to ensure a sustainable, competitive future – for our company, our customers, and society.”

For Schaeffler, the 2025 reporting year was still dominated by the integration of Vitesco, a leading international provider of solutions for e-mobility, and, as a result, the targeted adaptation of its ESG strategy.

The new framework comprises five focused fields of action with a total of 20 strategic KPIs:

Driving Climate Action towards Net-Zero

Transitioning towards a Circular Economy

Protecting Human Rights & Work Conditions

Empowering People for a Sustainable Future

Ensuring Integrity in Decision Making

The central theme of the field of action ”Driving Climate Action towards Net-Zero” is the systematic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions both in our own operations and along the entire value chain. The reduction of fossil energy sources and the expansion of renewable energies play a special role in this. By 2030, for example, 70 percent of the electricity sourced in the supply chain should come from renewable sources, cumulative energy savings of 150 GWh/year should be achieved, and 140 MWp of direct renewable production capacity should be installed.

In the field of action “Transitioning towards a Circular Economy,” Schaeffler focuses intensively on resource-saving production methods and integrates the principles of the circular economy in processes and products. The aim is to reduce the nonrecyclable waste rate to a maximum of 6 percent, achieve cumulative savings of 750,000 m³ of fresh water, and increase the secondary raw material rate to 35 percent by 2030.

With comprehensive programs for safeguarding human rights and promoting safe working conditions – ”Protecting Human Rights & Work Conditions” – Schaeffler demonstrates its commitment to fairness and occupational safety and health. By 2030, at least 95 percent of the company’s workforce should have received mandatory human rights training and the accident rate (lost time injury rate) should be down to below 1.0.

Focus of the fourth field of action, “Empowering People for a Sustainable Future,” is on employee development and further qualification as well as on promotion of diversity and inclusion. By 2030, at least 25 percent of senior management positions at Schaeffler should be filled by women and a learning participation rate of 85 percent should be achieved.

Reliable and transparent ESG-oriented decision-making structures are a central pillar of governance at Schaeffler. The field of action ”Ensuring Integrity in Decision Making” therefore centers on compliance, whistleblowing remediation, and optimization of ESG rating performance. By 2030, 95 percent of employees should have received training on relevant topics and at least 90 percent of all confirmed whistleblowing cases should have been processed promptly.

Selected indicators are also anchored in the annual performance-based remuneration of board members, managers, and eligible employees. With an improvement in waste efficiency to a non-recyclable waste rate of 8.3 percent and the completion of central qualification measures, significant new short-term bonus targets were already achieved in the 2025 reporting year. A new bonus-relevant indicator will be introduced as a KPI in 2026. This should provide an even more effective means of boosting the motivation and sustained commitment of employees.

The latest external ratings reflect the consistent implementation and enhancement of the sustainability strategy. In the 2025 reporting year, the excellent ratings CDP: A/A- (“Leadership Level”), EcoVadis: Gold, and MSCI: BBB were once again achieved.

