EQS-News: wienerberger secures attractive long-term financing until 2033

wienerberger secures attractive long-term financing until 2033

New € 600 million credit facility serves to finance the newly acquired Terreal roofing business and to refinance maturing bond

Vienna, April 9, 2024 – Following the closing of the Terreal acquisition, the largest in the company's 200-year history, wienerberger has successfully arranged a long-term loan facility in the amount of € 600 million. The new loan provides the necessary liquidity to fully refinance a bridge loan drawn at closing of the Terreal transaction as well as the upcoming€ 250 million bond 2018-24 maturity in May 2024.

"Long-term financing is an essential component of wienerberger’s financing portfolio. It secures a high level of liquidity on attractive conditions and enables us to further pursue our sustainable, value-creating growth in renovation, new build and infrastructure for water and energy management", explains Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger.

The new loan facility has a term of nine years, was arranged as a club deal with five of wienerberger’s long-standing partner banks and refinanced by Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG.

Thanks to the professional and constructive cooperation among all stakeholders, the existing bridge financing was replaced by this long-term financing facility just a few weeks after the successful closing of the Terreal acquisition. Against the background of strongly declining interest rate expectations the new loan’s interest rate is still fully variable, a supplementary interest rate hedge will be added depending on the further market development. The new loan facility provides for flexible repayments until 2033 and thus optimizes wienerberger's maturity profile.

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new buildings and renovations, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



