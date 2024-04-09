|
EQS-News: wienerberger secures attractive long-term financing until 2033
wienerberger secures attractive long-term financing until 2033
Vienna, April 9, 2024 – Following the closing of the Terreal acquisition, the largest in the company's 200-year history, wienerberger has successfully arranged a long-term loan facility in the amount of € 600 million. The new loan provides the necessary liquidity to fully refinance a bridge loan drawn at closing of the Terreal transaction as well as the upcoming€ 250 million bond 2018-24 maturity in May 2024.
"Long-term financing is an essential component of wienerberger’s financing portfolio. It secures a high level of liquidity on attractive conditions and enables us to further pursue our sustainable, value-creating growth in renovation, new build and infrastructure for water and energy management", explains Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger.
The new loan facility has a term of nine years, was arranged as a club deal with five of wienerberger’s long-standing partner banks and refinanced by Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG.
Thanks to the professional and constructive cooperation among all stakeholders, the existing bridge financing was replaced by this long-term financing facility just a few weeks after the successful closing of the Terreal acquisition. Against the background of strongly declining interest rate expectations the new loan’s interest rate is still fully variable, a supplementary interest rate hedge will be added depending on the further market development. The new loan facility provides for flexible repayments until 2033 and thus optimizes wienerberger's maturity profile.
