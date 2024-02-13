13.02.2024 21:00:17

FCC Commissioner Wants To Probe Apple Over Beeper Mini Debacle

(RTTNews) - Commissioner Brendan Carr called on the Federal Communications Commission or FCC to investigate Apple (AAPL) regarding the shutdown of Beeper Mini, an app which introduced iMessage for Android users.

The commissioner alleged that Apple's move to block Beeper Mini users and to continuously interrupt the app's work, eventually forcing the developers to shut down the app, might be in violation of the FCC's Part 14 rules.

The U.S. regulator's Part 14 titled "Access to Advanced Communications Services and Equipment by People with Disabilities" states the requirements to be followed by advanced communication services to ensure that they are easily accessible. Carr claimed that Apple's actions to block users might violate FCC's rules which state that providers "shall not install network features, functions, or capabilities that impede accessibility or usability."

Beeper Mini, which was launched last year, allowed Android users to avail iMessage features such as blue message bubbles and the ability to send high-quality photos and videos. Carr argued that the tech giant's move to showcase the message bubbles with low contrast made it "difficult for people with low vision or difficulty with seeing, from picking up those messages."

"I think there are potentially negative consequences if Apple perpetuates a world in which it treats its proprietary technologies one way and degrades the performance of competitive ones," Carr posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, a letter called on the US Department of Justice to launch a probe into Apple to check whether the tech giant had violated antitrust laws in shutting down Beeper Mini.

