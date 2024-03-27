easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



27-March-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 25-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.859362 6.482221 10.341583 78390232 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.827528 5.642495 9.470023 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 29252066 3.859061 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 29254344 3.859362% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 145702 0.019222 Physical Swap 28/03/2024 n/a 2253000 0.297226 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 6989 0.000922 Sub Total 8.B1 2405691 0.317370% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 28/03/2024 N/A Cash 8319754 1.097578 Swaps 02/04/2024 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 250000 0.032981 Swaps 29/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 27096 0.003575 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 24/07/2024 N/A Cash 5721000 0.754739 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 10530 0.001389 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 97351 0.012843 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 89463 0.011802 Swaps 02/12/2024 N/A Cash 51546 0.006800 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 93411 0.012323 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 71715 0.009461 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 30436 0.004015 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 12698 0.001675 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 816 0.000108 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 183672 0.024231 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 152126 0.020069 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 722266 0.095284 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 277844 0.036654 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 17370 0.002292 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 46730197 6.164851% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc Bank of America Corporation Bofa Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.237391 5.990532% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 25-Mar-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

