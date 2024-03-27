27.03.2024 12:00:13

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

27-March-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.859362

6.482221

10.341583

78390232

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.827528

5.642495

9.470023

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

29252066

 

3.859061

US2778562098

 

2278

 

0.000301

Sub Total 8.A

29254344

3.859362%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

145702

0.019222

Physical Swap

28/03/2024

n/a

2253000

0.297226

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

6989

0.000922

Sub Total 8.B1

 

2405691

0.317370%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

28/03/2024

N/A

Cash

8319754

1.097578

Swaps

02/04/2024

N/A

Cash

23990648

3.164951

Swaps

17/04/2024

N/A

Cash

250000

0.032981

Swaps

29/04/2024

N/A

Cash

1496435

0.197416

Swaps

02/07/2024

N/A

Cash

27096

0.003575

Swaps

08/07/2024

N/A

Cash

875604

0.115514

Swaps

12/07/2024

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

24/07/2024

N/A

Cash

5721000

0.754739

Swaps

26/07/2024

N/A

Cash

3951345

0.521279

Swaps

31/07/2024

N/A

Cash

10530

0.001389

Swaps

30/08/2024

N/A

Cash

97351

0.012843

Swaps

31/10/2024

N/A

Cash

89463

0.011802

Swaps

02/12/2024

N/A

Cash

51546

0.006800

Swaps

25/02/2025

N/A

Cash

93411

0.012323

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

71715

0.009461

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

52345

0.006906

Swaps

01/04/2025

N/A

Cash

30436

0.004015

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

88453

0.011669

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

12698

0.001675

Swaps

17/07/2025

N/A

Cash

816

0.000108

Swaps

13/10/2025

N/A

Cash

183672

0.024231

Swaps

07/11/2025

N/A

Cash

152126

0.020069

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

722266

0.095284

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

277844

0.036654

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

17370

0.002292

Swaps

03/01/2029

N/A

Cash

31100

0.004103

Swaps

04/01/2029

N/A

Cash

40000

0.005277

Sub Total 8.B2

 

46730197

6.164851%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Bofa Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.237391

5.990532%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 312307
EQS News ID: 1868689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

