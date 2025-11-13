Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
13.11.2025 10:00:00
Is Apple Stock Set to Soar After Promising Consumer Sentiment?
Sales of the iPhone 17 series have started off with a bang and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could be well primed to see them soar even more during the highly anticipated holiday season. But how will iPhone sales correlate with the company's stock?Image source: Getty Images.A week before Apple released its iPhone 17 series on September 19, 2025, preorder sales for the phones in China topped previous years. Sales on JD.com, one of China's largest online marketplaces, had more preorders in the first minute alone, than the iPhone 16's entire first day sales in the previous year. The standard iPhone 17 model was the best selling model out of the series.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
