Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 11:15:00

Nike and Apple Both Went Public 45 Years Ago. Here's How Much $1,000 in Each Would Be Worth Today.

Almost 45 years ago, in December 1980, the athletic apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) and tech behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public within 10 days of each other. And for the next 40 years, Nike's shares outperformed Apple's.In a world where 1.5 billion people have iPhones, this might be surprising. But in the eight years leading up to Nike's initial public offering (IPO), the company had grown annual revenue at an average rate of 85%, while net income had grown by an average of 100% each year. The explosive growth meant that management could rightly claim in Nike's first annual report in 1981 that Nike had "raced ahead of its competitors" to claim the premier position in its industry. Apple, by contrast, rang in the decade facing fierce competition from International Business Machines, which decided to enter the personal computer space with a cheaper basic personal computer that led The New York Times to wonder whether Apple could prove to be "a worthy competitor for IBM."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

17.11.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.11.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 231,70 0,67% Apple Inc.
Nike Inc. 53,94 -0,46% Nike Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:17 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt -- DAX weiter auf Talfahrt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich teils tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien gaben auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen