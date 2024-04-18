|
18.04.2024 21:11:46
Nintendo Emulator Delta Is Available On IOS App Store For Free
(RTTNews) - The Delta emulator is officially now available on Apple's (AAPL) App Store for free, following the tech giant's decision to loosen restrictions on retro game emulators.
The emulator will be available across the world on App Store, except European Union, where it will be available in the new third-party AltStore PAL app.
iPhone users can now play Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and DS, on their phones, with a variety of controllers, including Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, Joy-Cons, Nintendo Switch Online controllers, and PS5 and Xbox Series X.
The emulator is "focused on providing a polished, easy-to-use emulation experience, with iOS-specific features like AirPlay," commented Riley Testut, Delta's creator.
Moreover, the app, which supports multiplayer for the NES, SNES, and N64 as well as AirPlay streaming, lets the users customize layout and appearance.
The app is the first officially sanctioned emulator after several similar apps such as Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, Pizza Emulators and a Game Boy Advance app called iGBA were removed by Apple, citing copyright infringement.
The tech company's rules clearly state that "Don't simply copy the latest popular app on the App Store, or make some minor changes to another app's name or UI and pass it off as your own."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09:17
|Apple muss WhatsApp und Threads aus chinesischem App Store nehmen (Reuters)
|
08:15
|Apple removes WhatsApp and Threads from China store under pressure from Beijing (Financial Times)
|
18.04.24
|Apple lässt neue Aufnahmen von Deutschlands Straßen machen - Apple-Aktie etwas leichter (dpa-AFX)
|
18.04.24
|Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|15.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|156,82
|-0,04%