18.04.2024 21:11:46

Nintendo Emulator Delta Is Available On IOS App Store For Free

(RTTNews) - The Delta emulator is officially now available on Apple's (AAPL) App Store for free, following the tech giant's decision to loosen restrictions on retro game emulators.

The emulator will be available across the world on App Store, except European Union, where it will be available in the new third-party AltStore PAL app.

iPhone users can now play Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and DS, on their phones, with a variety of controllers, including Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, Joy-Cons, Nintendo Switch Online controllers, and PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The emulator is "focused on providing a polished, easy-to-use emulation experience, with iOS-specific features like AirPlay," commented Riley Testut, Delta's creator.

Moreover, the app, which supports multiplayer for the NES, SNES, and N64 as well as AirPlay streaming, lets the users customize layout and appearance.

The app is the first officially sanctioned emulator after several similar apps such as Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, Pizza Emulators and a Game Boy Advance app called iGBA were removed by Apple, citing copyright infringement.

The tech company's rules clearly state that "Don't simply copy the latest popular app on the App Store, or make some minor changes to another app's name or UI and pass it off as your own."

