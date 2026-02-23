Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
23.02.2026 19:45:00
Should You Buy Apple Stock Before April 30?
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 27), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that blew past Wall Street analyst estimates. The top line grew by 15.7%, while the bottom-line metric increased by 18.3% compared to the same period last year. There's a lot of momentum that's lifting this dominant tech enterprise. It's time to look forward to the next expected earnings date. Is it a good idea to invest in Apple stock before April 30? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones legt am Montagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Apples KI-Offensive: Können neue Wearables die Aktie aus dem Tief ziehen? (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)