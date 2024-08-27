|
27.08.2024 20:23:05
Snapchat Rolls Out Native Support For IPad After 13 Years
(RTTNews) - Snapchat has officially launched native support for Apple's (AAPL) iPad, the company announced in its latest release notes.
"It's still the same Snapchat you know and love, but this time on the big screen," the company said.
Since its launch in 2011, Snapchat has only been available for the iPhone. On the other hand, iPad users, who wanted to use the social networking app, had to run the iPhone version with large black borders around it.
"Snapchat now offers native support for iPad," the release notes stated. "This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad's full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs."
However, the new app is not yet fully optimized for the tab as it currently only supports portrait mode.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Apple-Aktie im Plus: Apple tauscht seinen Finanzvorstand aus (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Analysten: Apple könnte dank Alphabet kostenpflichtige KI-Funktionen einführen und verzichtet dabei auf NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|07:44
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:44
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:44
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|205,30
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger warten vor NVIDIA-Zahlen ab: ATX-Anleger agieren zunächst vorsichtig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gehen Anleger wenig deutliche Engagements ein. Am deutschen Markt ist unterdessen ein Plus zu sehen. In Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die roten Vorzeichen.