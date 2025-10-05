Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.10.2025 10:48:23

Stellantis Plans $10 Bln U.S. Investment : Report

(RTTNews) - Stellantis NV is preparing a major investment push in the United States, with plans to inject approximately $10 billion into its operations, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The automaker is expected to unveil around $5 billion in new funding soon, supplementing a similar commitment made earlier this year.

The reported that the multi-year investment strategy aims to revitalize key facilities in Illinois and Michigan, potentially reopening plants, expanding hiring, and launching new vehicle models. This move reflects Stellantis's renewed focus on the U.S. market, which remains central to its profitability.

However, the company faces headwinds, including looming U.S. tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Mexico and sluggish demand in Europe, which has already led to the shutdown of several plants across the continent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten