Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
|
05.10.2025 10:48:23
Stellantis Plans $10 Bln U.S. Investment : Report
(RTTNews) - Stellantis NV is preparing a major investment push in the United States, with plans to inject approximately $10 billion into its operations, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The automaker is expected to unveil around $5 billion in new funding soon, supplementing a similar commitment made earlier this year.
The reported that the multi-year investment strategy aims to revitalize key facilities in Illinois and Michigan, potentially reopening plants, expanding hiring, and launching new vehicle models. This move reflects Stellantis's renewed focus on the U.S. market, which remains central to its profitability.
However, the company faces headwinds, including looming U.S. tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Mexico and sluggish demand in Europe, which has already led to the shutdown of several plants across the continent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
03.10.25
|Börse Paris in Grün: CAC 40 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.25
|Freitagshandel in Paris: CAC 40 im Seitwärtstrend (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.25
|Pluszeichen in Paris: CAC 40-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.25
|Zuversicht in Paris: Börsianer lassen CAC 40 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.25
|Gewinne in Paris: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Pluszeichen im CAC 40 (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.25
|Gewinne in Paris: CAC 40 bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.25