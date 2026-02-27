Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
27.02.2026 13:05:00
These New AI Smart Devices Could Boost Apple Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might be making some big moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. According to Bloomberg, the company is developing some new AI smart devices that could debut in 2026. Exact details aren't known yet, but the devices could include AI smart glasses, AI-enabled AirPods with cameras, and an AI pendant that could be pinned to lapels or worn as a necklace.Here are a few reasons this venture into AI might be more successful than Siri.If any big technology company can launch a successful, well-designed new wearable AI device like smart glasses, Apple is it. Out of all the ideas for possible new Apple AI devices, I'm most bullish on the idea of Apple smart glasses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
