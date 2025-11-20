Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
20.11.2025 17:47:54
Tyler, The Creator is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2025
Tyler, The Creator was announced today as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, recognizing the hip-hop visionary’s outstanding impact on both music and culture in 2025.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Apple Inc.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.25
|Apple will need to move on from the Tim Cook gravy train (Financial Times)
|
20.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25