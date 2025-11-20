Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
20.11.2025 21:15:00
Warren Buffett Is Selling Apple and Piling Into This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Trading at a Fraction of Tesla's Valuation
Due to the strong performance of Berkshire Hathaway's stock over many decades and to its leader, the legendary Warren Buffett, investors are always excited to get a glimpse at Berkshire's recent portfolio moves each quarter. Large funds are required to disclose changes to their portfolio no later than 45 days after the end of each quarter.Even with Buffett set to step down at the end of the year, Berkshire is one of the strongest companies in the world and has an extraordinary team of investors. In the third quarter, Berkshire sold more of its stake in Apple and piled into another "Magnificent Seven" stock that trades at a fraction of Tesla's valuation.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
