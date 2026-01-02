Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 1 Year?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock ended 2025 with a very middling 8% gain, behind the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) glorious 17% climb. There are a number of reasons why the market hasn't been thrilled with Apple, including delays in Apple Intelligence and a slowdown in growth.However, things might be looking up for the iPhone maker, and the stock is up 59% since it hit a low in April. Let's see where it could be a year from now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
