Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
02.01.2026 11:12:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 1 Year?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock ended 2025 with a very middling 8% gain, behind the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) glorious 17% climb. There are a number of reasons why the market hasn't been thrilled with Apple, including delays in Apple Intelligence and a slowdown in growth.However, things might be looking up for the iPhone maker, and the stock is up 59% since it hit a low in April. Let's see where it could be a year from now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
