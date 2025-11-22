:be Aktie
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?
One of my favorite lines in the movie Forrest Gump was when the title character, played by Tom Hanks, said, "Lieutenant Dan got me invested in some kind of fruit company. So then I got call from him, saying we don't have to worry about money no more. And I said, 'That's good!'" The "fruit company" that Forrest Gump was referring to was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Anyone who invested in the stock when the movie came out in 1994 wouldn't have to worry about money today. An initial $10,000 investment in Apple back then would be worth roughly $14.2 million today, including reinvested dividends. What's in store for Apple going forward? It's challenging for me to envision what the stock might be worth decades from now. However, I have a hunch where Apple stock will be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
