Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
03.03.2026 19:28:32
Why Intel Stock Is Sinking Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is falling in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was down 4.9% as of 1:25 p.m. ET, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Intel and other tech stocks are getting hit with pullbacks today as investors digest potential headwinds created by the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Despite the sell-off, the semiconductor company's share price is still up roughly 17% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
24.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26