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11.11.2026 06:56:19

AMD Launches 6th Gen EPYC Server Processors To Support AI Workloads

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a semiconductor company, announced the general availability of its 6th Gen AMD EPYC server processors based on the new Zen 6 architecture.

The new processors are designed to support workloads across agentic AI, enterprise services, cloud computing, high-performance computing and general-purpose computing.

Systems powered by the new processors are now shipping from server manufacturers and original design manufacturers.

Cloud instances powered by the processors are also expected to become available soon through major cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

AMD said its 6th Gen EPYC portfolio is designed to deliver improved performance, energy efficiency and infrastructure economics across different data center workloads.

The company added that its EPYC 9996 processor delivers up to 3.7 times more performance than an Nvidia Vera CPU-based system and up to 2.2 times the performance of an Intel Xeon 6980P system.

Meta is working with AMD as a lead customer and has been validating platforms powered by the new processors ahead of large-scale deployment.

Microsoft Azure is also bringing the processors to its AI infrastructure offerings, with Azure HDv2 now in preview for AI data processing, agentic AI and HPC workloads.

In overnight activity, shares of AMD were trading 4.11 percent higher at $536.41 after closing Tuesday's trading 1.30 percent higher on the Nasdaq.

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