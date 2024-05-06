Apple May Pursue Production Of Foldable Devices Next Year

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, and a foldable iPhone with display sizes - 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches in late 2026, according to 9to5Mac.

According to the report, citing a note by analyst Jeff Pu, the smartphone maker has "accelerated" its work on foldable devices.

The report also noted that the launch of the company's rumored products is primarily dependent on the supply chain.

Pu mentioned in the note that the "new line-up for Apple" would mainly target the "ultra-high-end market."

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the company was working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, expected to launch in 2027, whereas another analyst Ross Young said that the company was developing a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, set to launch in 2026 or 2027.

Further, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also hinted that Apple was "exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid."