28.06.2024 21:42:57
Apple Plans To Introduce New Battery Replacement Method Starting With IPhone 16
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is developing technology to simplify the replacement of iPhone batteries, which may be introduced later this year, according to a report by The Information.
This initiative is a response to a new EU law that mandates smartphone manufacturers to ensure batteries can be replaced by users using easily accessible tools by 2025.
Sources familiar with the iPhone manufacturing process reveal that Apple is exploring the use of electrically induced adhesive debonding technology, which would simplify the battery replacement process. This method would involve using a small electrical current to detach the battery, making it more accessible for users.
Despite this development, users would still need to manually open the iPhone, as the components are intricately interconnected and securely fastened, reported The Information.
This new battery replacement method is anticipated to debut in at least one iPhone 16 model later this year and could potentially extend to all iPhone 17 versions next year. Apple is likely to continue recommending professional assistance for battery replacements, considering the complexities and risks involved in the process.
Furthermore, starting in late 2024, Apple plans to provide battery health metrics to better support third-party batteries and will include a notification stating that Apple cannot verify the data presented. While Apple has been known for producing devices that are challenging to repair due to their tightly sealed designs, recent reports by MacRumors indicate that the company has introduced self-repair options and diagnostic tools to address these concerns.
