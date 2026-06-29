Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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29.06.2026 05:56:00
Apple Raised Prices on Almost Everything. Is the iPhone Next?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shocked Wall Street last week when it raised prices across most of its hardware lineup. Macs, iPads, the Apple TV, the HomePod, and the Vision Pro headset all got more expensive -- increases of about $100 to $300 (with a few high-end Macs getting even bigger increases) -- and the company tied the move to a shortage of memory chips brought on by the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers."The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage," Apple said.Investors didn't take it well, and the stock had its worst day in more than a year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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