Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 21:43:37

Apple To Fix IPhone Alarm Issue

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is working towards fixing an issue on iPhone, which has caused alarms to play too quietly or not play at all.

The tech giant officially stated that it is "aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms to not play the expected sound," and "is working on a fix."

The issue was initially raised by some people on NBC's Today Show and was later carried forward by several TikTokers, who shared about the alarm problem on the platform.

One TikTok user wrote, "This has probably been the third or fourth day in a row that my alarm clock has not gone off."

Another one complained, "I've noticed for the past week or so my alarm just wasn't waking me up."

A TikToker even shared a video claiming that Apple's "attention aware" feature might have caused the alarm to go off at the lowest volume. The user further added, "Apple are you trying to get people fired?"

The smartphone maker's attention aware feature could lower the alarm sound automatically if users are looking at their device, even during their sleep.

However, Apple didn't reveal the exact reason behind the issue.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

03.05.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
03.05.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
30.04.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 171,72 6,47% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen