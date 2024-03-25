|
25.03.2024 20:30:07
Apple's IOS To Introduce New Home Screen Features: Report
(RTTNews) - As per reports from MacRumors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is all set to introduce a new feature to iOS, which was already available on Android years ago.
The upcoming iOS 18 will provide enhanced home screen customization options for iPhone users. They will now be able to create black spaces, columns, and rows between app icons, giving them more control over the arrangement of their home screen app icons.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to report on this new "more customizable" Home Screen feature for the iPhone with iOS 18. While options like Shortcuts and Widgets allow some degree of home screen customization, Apple's official personalization options are expected to be more user-friendly.
The iOS 18 update is expected to bring significant changes to the Home Screen, marking the most substantial change in years. The update is anticipated to be more user-friendly, providing users with more control over arranging their app icons.
Sources suggest that the update will be unveiled at the WWDC conference in June, alongside updates for other operating systems such as iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and the latest version of macOS. The first developer betas will likely be released in June, with a public launch scheduled for the fall, coinciding with the anticipated release of the new iPhone 16 lineup in September.
Along with the enhanced home screen customization feature, iOS 18 is expected to bring new generative AI capabilities for Siri and various apps, RCS support in the Messages app for enhanced messaging between iOS and Android devices, design enhancements, and much more. With the upcoming iOS 18, Apple is expected to provide iPhone users with a more personalized and user-friendly experience.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beendet den Dienstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Apple-Aktie gibt leicht nach: Apple verkauft in China weniger iPhones (dpa-AFX)
|
26.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Dienstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Dienstagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|156,72
|-0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung zurückhaltend. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.