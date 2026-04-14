Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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14.04.2026 16:45:00
Bull vs. Bear: Is Apple a Buy or Sell?
The latest popular stock I'm looking at in my series of "bull vs. bear" articles is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stock has been a favorite of famed investor Warren Buffett, although Berkshire Hathaway was reducing its stake in the iPhone maker before Buffett retired as the financial conglomerate's CEO.The stock has been a solid performer the past few years, so let's see if this can continue.Apple has been able to do what few electronics companies have been able to accomplish: become a luxury marque brand. From a global perspective, many more consumers have Android-based smartphones (about 70%). However, Apple dominates the high-end market and has a much more affluent customer base. Its phones tend to cost between 30% and 50% more than comparable Android models and are generally positioned as stylish, premium products. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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