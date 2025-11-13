EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz reports strong 9M results and increases outlook for full year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Forecast

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below. For the first nine months of the year, Allianz has achieved an operating profit of 13.1 billion euros (9M24: 11.8 billion euros). Following the strong performance, the Board of Management now expects, for the full year 2025, to achieve an operating profit of at least 17 billion euros, the upper end of the operating profit target range (16 billion euros +/- 1bn) set at the beginning of the year. Most likely, barring unforeseen significant natural catastrophes or capital market events the 2025 operating profit will be in the range between 17 and 17.5 billion euros.Explanations of the alternative financial ratios used (Alternative Performance Measures (APM)) can be found on the website of Allianz SE (available at:).Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SEThese assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.



