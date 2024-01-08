08.01.2024 20:33:09

EQS-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Court-appointed expert submits opinion in the Qimonda legal dispute

EQS-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Infineon Technologies AG: Court-appointed expert submits opinion in the Qimonda legal dispute

08-Jan-2024 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Neubiberg, 8 January 2024 – Court-appointed expert submits opinion in the Qimonda legal dispute

In the legal dispute between the insolvency administrator of Qimonda AG and Infineon Technologies AG, which has been pending at Munich Regional Court I since the end of 2010, the court-appointed expert has now submitted his opinion.

In 2006, Infineon carved out its memory business and transferred it to Qimonda by way of two contributions in kind. At the beginning of 2009, Qimonda filed for insolvency at the Munich Local Court.

The insolvency administrator claims, among other things, that the memory business carved out by Infineon was not recoverable and is suing for reimbursement of the difference to the issue amounts of the shares issued to Infineon in the course of the carve-out of Qimonda (liability for impairment of capital - “Differenzhaftung”).

The expert determines a negative value of €-72.3 million for the domestic business and a negative value of €-1,045.4 million for the foreign business. The value of the memory business transferred by Infineon to Qimonda, as now determined by the expert, is therefore by an amount of €1,717.7 million below the relevant values for the contributions in kind totaling €600 million.

The submission of the opinion represents an interim step in the pending legal dispute.

The amount of potential liability of Infineon depends on other aspects. In particular, the value of contributed limited liability shares in principle cannot be negative, as is also mentioned in the opinion; this would significantly, i.e. by an amount of €1,045.4 million, reduce the liability for impairment of capital for the foreign business.

It was also not the subject of this expert opinion to determine the liquidation values, which in Infineon's view reach at least the values required for the contributions in kind and thus exclude the liability for impairment of capital alleged by the insolvency administrator.  

Infineon will examine the opinion now submitted in detail.

As of 30 September 2023, provisions totaling €212 million were recognized in connection with Qimonda.

It is currently not foreseeable when a first instance court decision may be reached.


Contact:
Alexander Foltin, Investor Relations, phone: +49 89 234-23766, fax: +49 89 234-9559847


End of Inside Information

08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 234-26655
Fax: +49 (0)89 234-955 2987
E-mail: investor.relations@infineon.com
Internet: www.infineon.com
ISIN: DE0006231004, XS2056730679, XS2056730323, XS2443921056, XS2194283672, XS2194283839, XS2194192527, US45662N1037
WKN: 623100, A2YN1J, A2YN1H, A3MQS8, A3E44V, A3E44W, A3E44X, 936207
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; OTC QX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1810427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1810427  08-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1810427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Infineon AGmehr Analysen

08.01.24 Infineon Outperform Bernstein Research
15.12.23 Infineon Buy UBS AG
12.12.23 Infineon Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.23 Infineon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.23 Infineon Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Infineon AG 35,21 -2,13% Infineon AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- DAX schlussendlich mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus schloss. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren mehrheitlich Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen