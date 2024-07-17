EQS-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA pre exceptionals for second quarter 2024 significantly above market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

LANXESS: EBITDA pre exceptionals for second quarter 2024 significantly above market expectation

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS expects to achieve a second quarter 2024 EBITDA pre exceptionals that considerably exceeds average market expectation and previous year's level.

The preliminary EBITDA pre exceptionals for the second quarter 2024, still subject to auditors’ review, is expected to amount to EUR 181 million which exceeds average market expectation of EUR 137 million (VARA consensus) by 32 percent and the prior year’s quarter by 69 percent which amounted to EUR 107 million EBITDA pre.

The second quarter result was driven by higher utilization rates following the severe and intended inventory reduction in 2023. Further support came from the successful implementation of LANXESS’ cost saving program. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, sales volumes increased slightly in some customer industries, albeit offset by a persistent weak demand for agro chemicals and ongoing difficult market conditions in the construction industry.

LANXESS confirms the full-year EBITDA pre guidance of an expected growth of 10 to 20 percent versus previous year and now expects EBITDA pre for the third quarter 2024 to be close or up to the level of the second quarter.

LANXESS will release its full results for the second quarter of 2024 on August 9, 2024.

Cologne, 17 July 2024

