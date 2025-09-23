EQS-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS exercises right to offer for the sale of its shares in Envalior in 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Joint Venture

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS exercises right to offer for the sale of its shares in Envalior in 2026



23-Sep-2025 / 13:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc according to Art. 17 paragraph 1 MAR



LANXESS exercises right to offer for the sale of its shares in Envalior in 2026

LANXESS decided today to exercise its contractual right to offer to sell all its shares in Envalior (40.94%) to its joint venture partner, an investment company of Advent International. Subject to the availability of financing, the joint venture partner is obliged to acquire all or half of LANXESS' shares effective April 1, 2026. If and to what extent the share sale will be completed will be known by March 2026 at the latest.



A base purchase price of approximately 1.2 billion Euro was contractually agreed for the tendered shares. This results from the valuation of the High-Performance Materials business unit contributed by LANXESS in the course of the incorporation of the joint venture in spring 2023.



Potential adjustments to the purchase price may only arise from the development of Envalior's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA): If the EBITDA in the last twelve months (LTM) prior to April 1, 2026 (current EBITDA) exceeds the EBITDA used as the basis for the valuation of the joint venture prior to the time of its incorporation (historical EBITDA), this will increase the purchase price. If the current EBITDA falls below the historical EBITDA by more than 10%, the purchase price will be reduced pro rata. Envalior's debt is not taken into account for the determination of the purchase price for the tendered shares.



If the sale of LANXESS' minority stake is not completed in 2026, additional possible tender or purchase periods will arise. In 2027, Advent will have the right to acquire the shares at the same purchase price as in 2026. If this right is not exercised, LANXESS' right to offer can again be exercised with effect as of April 1, 2028, in accordance with the same valuation- and execution mechanism. In 2028, however, the acquisition of 50% of the shares held by LANXESS will no longer be subject to a financing condition or other conditions. LANXESS can therefore demand the acquisition of this amount of shares in any case. The base purchase price of approximately 1.2 billion Euro will continue to apply to the sale of any shares in 2028. In the event of a purchase price adjustment, the comparison between the historical EBITDA and the LTM EBITDA prior to April 1, 2028, will become relevant.



The shareholder loan of 200 million Euro issued in the course of the incorporation of Envalior, as well as the accrued interest, are to be assumed and refunded by the joint venture partner in 2028 in proportion to the amount of LANXESS shares in Envalior sold at that time, i.e. at least 50% of the loan.



Cologne, September 23, 2025



Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Contact:

André Simon



LANXESS AG

Head of Investor Relations



Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln, Deutschland

Phone: +49 175 30 23494

E-Mail: andre.simon@lanxess.com LANXESS decided today to exercise its contractual right to offer to sell all its shares in Envalior (40.94%) to its joint venture partner, an investment company of Advent International. Subject to the availability of financing, the joint venture partner is obliged to acquire all or half of LANXESS' shares effective April 1, 2026. If and to what extent the share sale will be completed will be known by March 2026 at the latest.A base purchase price of approximately 1.2 billion Euro was contractually agreed for the tendered shares. This results from the valuation of the High-Performance Materials business unit contributed by LANXESS in the course of the incorporation of the joint venture in spring 2023.Potential adjustments to the purchase price may only arise from the development of Envalior's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA): If the EBITDA in the last twelve months (LTM) prior to April 1, 2026 (current EBITDA) exceeds the EBITDA used as the basis for the valuation of the joint venture prior to the time of its incorporation (historical EBITDA), this will increase the purchase price. If the current EBITDA falls below the historical EBITDA by more than 10%, the purchase price will be reduced pro rata. Envalior's debt is not taken into account for the determination of the purchase price for the tendered shares.If the sale of LANXESS' minority stake is not completed in 2026, additional possible tender or purchase periods will arise. In 2027, Advent will have the right to acquire the shares at the same purchase price as in 2026. If this right is not exercised, LANXESS' right to offer can again be exercised with effect as of April 1, 2028, in accordance with the same valuation- and execution mechanism. In 2028, however, the acquisition of 50% of the shares held by LANXESS will no longer be subject to a financing condition or other conditions. LANXESS can therefore demand the acquisition of this amount of shares in any case. The base purchase price of approximately 1.2 billion Euro will continue to apply to the sale of any shares in 2028. In the event of a purchase price adjustment, the comparison between the historical EBITDA and the LTM EBITDA prior to April 1, 2028, will become relevant.The shareholder loan of 200 million Euro issued in the course of the incorporation of Envalior, as well as the accrued interest, are to be assumed and refunded by the joint venture partner in 2028 in proportion to the amount of LANXESS shares in Envalior sold at that time, i.e. at least 50% of the loan.Cologne, September 23, 2025This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.Contact:André SimonLANXESS AGHead of Investor RelationsKennedyplatz 150569 Köln, DeutschlandPhone: +49 175 30 23494E-Mail: andre.simon@lanxess.com



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



The Cologne-based specialty chemicals group LANXESS and private equity investor Advent International Corp. completed the incorporation of Envalior on April 1, 2023. LANXESS contributed its High Performance Materials business, valued at 2.5 billion Euro, to the joint venture. In addition, the Engineering Materials business of the Dutch group Royal DSM became part of the joint venture's business. LANXESS already received an initial payment of 1.3 billion Euro in 2023. It currently holds 40.94 percent of the shares in Envalior. Envalior produces high-performance engineering polymers for a wide range of industries. 23-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

