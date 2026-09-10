United Internet Aktie
WKN: 508903 / ISIN: DE0005089031
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10.09.2026 19:35:43
EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs
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EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision
United Internet: Group subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE launch transformation programs
1&1 AG
1&1 AG has announced a transformation and restructuring program at its business customer subsidiary 1&1 Versatel. A comprehensive further development of the organization, processes and IT structures aims to increase productivity. In addition to the simplification of management structures and the reduction of hierarchical levels, the target organization of 1&1 Versatel provides for a reduction in headcount from currently around 1,350 to approx. 1,000 full-time employees.
The adjustments are to be implemented in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with the employee representatives. In addition to the partial retirement agreements already in place, the company will initiate discussions regarding the structure of a voluntary program.
In connection with the transformation and restructuring program, 1&1 expects one-off expenses of around EUR 60 million in 2026.
Following the full implementation of the program, 1&1 expects an annual earnings contribution of around EUR 25 million as of fiscal year 2028, aiming to strengthen the financial basis for investments in the company’s further development.
IONOS Group SE
IONOS Group SE has announced the launch of a strategic transformation program to consistently align with new market opportunities and future growth. As part of the program, IONOS will also adjust its workforce structure.
In addition to the harmonization and consolidation of technical platforms and processes as well as the consistent use of artificial intelligence, the IONOS transformation program provides for a reduction in the workforce from the current level of around 3,800 to approx. 3,350 full-time employees, with the adjustment being split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.
The adjustment of the workforce structure is to be carried out primarily through voluntary redundancy programs, taking into account the specific requirements of the respective countries. The programs are to be designed in a socially responsible manner and in a partnership-based dialogue with employee representatives.
The one-off restructuring expenses associated with the transformation program will amount to approx. EUR 35 million and will incur in 2026.
Starting in 2027, IONOS expects the program to provide annual cost savings of up to EUR 30 million, the exact amount and timing will depend on the participation rates in the voluntary redundancy. The funds will be reinvested in a targeted manner – including in AI product development and the further expansion of the cloud business.
Impact on United Internet
At United Internet AG level, the aforementioned transformation programs of the Group subsidiaries will result in one-off restructuring expenses of approx. EUR 95 million, which will have a negative impact on earnings in fiscal year 2026. The restructuring expenses will be reported as a one-off special item and adjusted accordingly. They will therefore have no impact on the Company’s operating EBITDA guidance of approx. EUR 1.45 billion for fiscal year 2026. The Group continues to expect sales of approx. EUR 6.45 billion and cash capex of EUR 600 – 650 million in 2026. Following implementation of the transformation programs, annual cost savings of approx. EUR 55 million are expected, which are to be invested in the Company’s further development.
Contact partner
United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de
Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.
End of Inside Information
10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
|EQS News ID:
|2397614
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2397614 10-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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10.09.26
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|United Internet Buy
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|13.07.26
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|United Internet Overweight
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|22.05.26
|United Internet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|United Internet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|United Internet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|United Internet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.05.26
|United Internet Buy
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|21.05.26
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