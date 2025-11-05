EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Share-based Remuneration Programs

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

05-Nov-2025 / 19:34 CET/CEST

Berlin, 5 November 2025 // Today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando SE’s obligations under its share-based remuneration programs to employees of Zalando group and to members of the management board of Zalando SE. The program covers the repurchase of up to 5.5 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros. It starts on 6 November 2025 and ends on 31 December 2025 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the supervisory board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2025.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting 2025, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

Investor/Analyst inquiries:

Patrick Kofler

Investor Relations

investor.relations@zalando.de

+49 (0)30 20968 1584

Media inquiries:

Sarah Syed

Head of Business and Financial Communications

presse@zalando.de

+49 (0) 160 9684 4183