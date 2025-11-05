Zalando Aktie

05.11.2025 19:34:53

EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Share-based Remuneration Programs

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Share-based Remuneration Programs

05-Nov-2025 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 5 November 2025 // Today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando SE’s obligations under its share-based remuneration programs to employees of Zalando group and to members of the management board of Zalando SE. The program covers the repurchase of up to 5.5 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros. It starts on 6 November 2025 and ends on 31 December 2025 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the supervisory board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2025.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting 2025, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

 

Investor/Analyst inquiries:

Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0)30 20968 1584

 

Media inquiries:

Sarah Syed
Head of Business and Financial Communications 
presse@zalando.de
+49 (0) 160 9684 4183

 



End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2224580

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2224580  05-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

