Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
05.11.2025 19:34:53
EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Share-based Remuneration Programs
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Berlin, 5 November 2025 // Today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando SE’s obligations under its share-based remuneration programs to employees of Zalando group and to members of the management board of Zalando SE. The program covers the repurchase of up to 5.5 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros. It starts on 6 November 2025 and ends on 31 December 2025 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the supervisory board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2025.
The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting 2025, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law
Investor/Analyst inquiries:
Patrick Kofler
Media inquiries:
Sarah Syed
End of Inside Information
05-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2224580
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2224580 05-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
|
19:34
|EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Share-based Remuneration Programs (EQS Group)
|
18:37
|Ausblick: Zalando informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10:05
|DAX 40-Titel Zalando-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Zalando von vor 10 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)