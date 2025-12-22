EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



22.12.2025 / 14:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,730,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 15 December 2025 20,000 40.3662 807,324.70 AQEU 15 December 2025 114,000 40.3558 4,600,565.12 CEUX 15 December 2025 13,000 40.3542 524,604.39 TQEX 15 December 2025 188,000 40.3540 7,586,558.07 XETA 16 December 2025 21,000 40.3391 847,120.69 AQEU 16 December 2025 118,000 40.3416 4,760,313.33 CEUX 16 December 2025 13,000 40.3381 524,394.81 TQEX 16 December 2025 188,000 40.3404 7,583,998.51 XETA 17 December 2025 21,000 40.3815 848,010.77 AQEU 17 December 2025 125,000 40.3813 5,047,668.65 CEUX 17 December 2025 15,000 40.3831 605,746.15 TQEX 17 December 2025 189,000 40.3802 7,631,855.84 XETA 18 December 2025 21,500 40.2458 865,284.01 AQEU 18 December 2025 123,500 40.2417 4,969,848.39 CEUX 18 December 2025 15,000 40.2438 603,656.30 TQEX 18 December 2025 190,000 40.2455 7,646,654.48 XETA 19 December 2025 22,800 40.3276 919,470.04 AQEU 19 December 2025 124,500 40.3214 5,020,016.78 CEUX 19 December 2025 15,000 40.3206 604,808.85 TQEX 19 December 2025 192,700 40.3244 7,770,511.56 XETA

A total of 13,239,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.