Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 14:06:53

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

22.12.2025 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,730,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
15 December 2025 20,000 40.3662 807,324.70 AQEU
15 December 2025 114,000 40.3558 4,600,565.12 CEUX
15 December 2025 13,000 40.3542 524,604.39 TQEX
15 December 2025 188,000 40.3540 7,586,558.07 XETA
16 December 2025 21,000 40.3391 847,120.69 AQEU
16 December 2025 118,000 40.3416 4,760,313.33 CEUX
16 December 2025 13,000 40.3381 524,394.81 TQEX
16 December 2025 188,000 40.3404 7,583,998.51 XETA
17 December 2025 21,000 40.3815 848,010.77 AQEU
17 December 2025 125,000 40.3813 5,047,668.65 CEUX
17 December 2025 15,000 40.3831 605,746.15 TQEX
17 December 2025 189,000 40.3802 7,631,855.84 XETA
18 December 2025 21,500 40.2458 865,284.01 AQEU
18 December 2025 123,500 40.2417 4,969,848.39 CEUX
18 December 2025 15,000 40.2438 603,656.30 TQEX
18 December 2025 190,000 40.2455 7,646,654.48 XETA
19 December 2025 22,800 40.3276 919,470.04 AQEU
19 December 2025 124,500 40.3214 5,020,016.78 CEUX
19 December 2025 15,000 40.3206 604,808.85 TQEX
19 December 2025 192,700 40.3244 7,770,511.56 XETA

A total of 13,239,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2250266  22.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.mehr Nachrichten