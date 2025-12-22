EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
Share buyback – Interim Report
In the period from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,730,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A total of 13,239,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.
The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.
Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.
