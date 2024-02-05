EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

05.02.2024 14:03:38

In the time period from 29 January 2024 until and including 4 February 2024, a number of 1,403,570 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 22nd December 2023, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 8 January 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
29.01.2024                    285,000 13.6693
30.01.2024                    283,939 13.8094
31.01.2024                    276,349 14.0044
01.02.2024                    282,939 13.9819
02.02.2024                    275,343 14.1343

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 4 February 2024 amounts to 8,404,504 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 5 February 2024

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
