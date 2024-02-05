|
05.02.2024 14:03:38
EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 29 January 2024 until and including 4 February 2024, a number of 1,403,570 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 22nd December 2023, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 8 January 2024.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 4 February 2024 amounts to 8,404,504 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 5 February 2024
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1830497 05.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens Energy AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:03
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:03
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: mittags Pluszeichen im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: DAX mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|XETRA-Handel: DAX zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|EQS-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)