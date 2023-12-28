|
28.12.2023 14:00:05
EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Transaction closing notification on the use of 6,099 treasury shares
On December 19, 2023, Wienerberger published the resolution of the Managing Board to use treasury shares subject to an exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of shareholders for purposes of an employee share participation program for employees of the Wienerberger group in the United States. The intention and the report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) was published on December 4, 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on Wienerberger's website under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html as well as on December 4, 2023 on the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform of the Federal Government (EVI).
Wienerberger AG announces that the use of the 6,099 treasury shares, which represent approximately 0.005% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out off-market at the following parameters based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022:
Date: December 27, 2023
Total number of treasury shares used: 6,099 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which off-market: 6,099 shares)
Share of share capital: around 0.005% of the share capital
Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.98/EUR 29.98 for Investment-Shares and as reimbursement of costs for Matching Shares. One Matching-Share for every two Investment-Shares was transferred with no additional consideration by the employees but with compensation of costs, in particular by General Shale Brick, Inc.
Total value of the shares used: EUR 182,848.02.
28.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1804263 28.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Sonstige Zulassungsfolgepflichten (EQS Group)
|
09:27
|Handel in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.23
|ATX-Wert Wienerberger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Wienerberger von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.23
|Freitagshandel in Wien: ATX verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.23
|Wiener Börse-Handel: ATX steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
21.12.23
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Wien: ATX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)