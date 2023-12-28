EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow



28.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Transaction closing notification on the use of 6,099 treasury shares

On December 19, 2023, Wienerberger published the resolution of the Managing Board to use treasury shares subject to an exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of shareholders for purposes of an employee share participation program for employees of the Wienerberger group in the United States. The intention and the report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) was published on December 4, 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on Wienerberger's website under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html as well as on December 4, 2023 on the Electronic Announcement and Information Platform of the Federal Government (EVI).

Wienerberger AG announces that the use of the 6,099 treasury shares, which represent approximately 0.005% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out off-market at the following parameters based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022:

Date: December 27, 2023

Total number of treasury shares used: 6,099 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which off-market: 6,099 shares)

Share of share capital: around 0.005% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.98/EUR 29.98 for Investment-Shares and as reimbursement of costs for Matching Shares. One Matching-Share for every two Investment-Shares was transferred with no additional consideration by the employees but with compensation of costs, in particular by General Shale Brick, Inc.

Total value of the shares used: EUR 182,848.02.