EQS-DD: Infineon Technologies AG: Andreas Urschitz, Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.04.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Urschitz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares as part of the Infineon-Restricted Stock Unit Plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



34.200199 EUR 97128.56 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



34.200199 EUR 97128.56 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





