|
15.03.2024 10:15:59
EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Hubert Fink, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90249 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LANXESS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:15
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Hubert Fink, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:15
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Hubert Fink, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Chart des Tages: Anleger zeigen sich enttäuscht von Lanxess-Zahlen (Handelsblatt)
|
14.03.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX schwächelt (finanzen.at)