15.03.2024 10:00:53

EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 09:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Zachert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
24.92 EUR 6030.64 EUR
24.93 EUR 6182.64 EUR
24.94 EUR 12345.30 EUR
24.95 EUR 8557.85 EUR
24.95 EUR 873.25 EUR
24.95 EUR 29964.95 EUR
24.95 EUR 9705.55 EUR
24.95 EUR 19361.20 EUR
24.95 EUR 88797.05 EUR
24.95 EUR 19386.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.9479 EUR 201204.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90247  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



