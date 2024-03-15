EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.03.2024 / 09:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Matthias Last name(s): Zachert





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005470405





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



24.92 EUR 6030.64 EUR



24.93 EUR 6182.64 EUR



24.94 EUR 12345.30 EUR



24.95 EUR 8557.85 EUR



24.95 EUR 873.25 EUR



24.95 EUR 29964.95 EUR



24.95 EUR 9705.55 EUR



24.95 EUR 19361.20 EUR



24.95 EUR 88797.05 EUR



24.95 EUR 19386.15 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



24.9479 EUR 201204.5800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





