Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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05.05.2026 10:01:16
EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104636 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
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15:59
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen LUS-DAX steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
10:01
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, buy (EQS Group)
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10:01
|EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Michael Friede, Kauf (EQS Group)
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09:49
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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09:49
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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04.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)