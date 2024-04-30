EQS-News: Commerzbank Annual General Meeting approves all items on agenda

|
Today, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Commerzbank approved the dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 35 cents per share with a majority of 99.98% (item 2). Commerzbank resumed its dividend payments last year and intends to continue to return capital to its shareholders through a combination of dividend payments and share buybacks.
The AGM voted with a majority of 95.45% and a majority of 95.02% respectively in favour of the Bank’s authorisation to both acquire and use its own shares (items 7 and 8). This gives Commerzbank the opportunity to acquire its own shares up to a volume of 10% of the share capital mainly via the stock exchange or multilateral trading systems. Further buybacks would require a renewed authorisation of the AGM in advance.
Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: “Thanks to the great progress that Commerzbank has made in implementing its strategy, the Bank has regained the possibility for its shareholders to participate in its success.”
In his speech at the Annual General Meeting, CEO Manfred Knof affirmed that Commerzbank will make its contribution to the transformation of the German economy: “Right now, a robust bank, a bank with a solid business model, is needed. A bank that can defy the overall environment. It is our task to address, accompany, and offer solutions to the issues associated with the transformation of the economy. This is our ambition: we want to be the bank for Germany.”
Ratification of actions (items 3 and 4)
Approval of remuneration report (item 6)
Amendments to articles of association to the Financing for the Future Act (item 9)
Further information on this year’s AGM is available on our website.
