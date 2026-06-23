EQS-News: Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly



23.06.2026 / 16:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly

Annual General Meeting confirms proposal by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board: a dividend of 1.00 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share will be distributed for the 2025 financial year.

The actions of all members of the Executive Board and of the Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year were formally approved.

Stuttgart. At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG approved all of the management’s proposed resolutions on the agenda.

Despite the current strategic realignment as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, Porsche AG is paying a dividend of 1.00 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around 916 million euros. On the one hand, this amount is well above the target payout ratio of 50 per cent of consolidated profit after tax. On the other hand, the dividend is lower than in the previous year in absolute terms. “This is a responsible approach for the company and its stakeholders,” emphasises CEO Dr Michael Leiters. “We are ensuring financial flexibility during this transformational phase and systematically supporting our strategic realignment.” The management’s goal remains to sustainably strengthen the robustness of the business model and create long-term value.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting formally approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in office in the 2025 financial year for this period. The remuneration report submitted was also approved.