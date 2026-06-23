Porsche vz. Aktie
WKN DE: PAG911 / ISIN: DE000PAG9113
|
23.06.2026 16:34:33
EQS-News: Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly
|
EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly
Stuttgart. At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG approved all of the management’s proposed resolutions on the agenda.
Despite the current strategic realignment as well as ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, Porsche AG is paying a dividend of 1.00 euro per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preferred share for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of around 916 million euros. On the one hand, this amount is well above the target payout ratio of 50 per cent of consolidated profit after tax. On the other hand, the dividend is lower than in the previous year in absolute terms. “This is a responsible approach for the company and its stakeholders,” emphasises CEO Dr Michael Leiters. “We are ensuring financial flexibility during this transformational phase and systematically supporting our strategic realignment.” The management’s goal remains to sustainably strengthen the robustness of the business model and create long-term value.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting formally approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in office in the 2025 financial year for this period. The remuneration report submitted was also approved.
23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2352290
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2352290 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Porsche AG Vz (Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft)
|
17:59
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:34
|EQS-News: Porsche AG adjusts dividend responsibly (EQS Group)
|
16:34
|EQS-News: Porsche AG passt Dividende verantwortungsvoll an (EQS Group)
|
15:59
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Porsche AG provides further insight into the three pillars of Strategy 2035 (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Porsche AG gibt weiteren Einblick in die drei Säulen der Strategie 2035 (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel MDAX fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)