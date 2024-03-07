|
07.03.2024 22:32:38
EU Officials Look Into Latest Apple-Epic Games Spat
(RTTNews) - European Commission officials said that they would question Apple (AAPL) regarding the recent incident where the tech giant blocked Epic Games' developer account from the app store.
The latest spat began when Epic Games announced that it had secured a developer account to relaunch its popular video game Fortnite on Apple's separate app store for EU under the new Digital Markets Act or DMA.
The tech giant had removed Fortnite from app store in 2020 saying, "Epic's egregious breach of its contractual obligations to Apple led courts to determine that Apple has the right to terminate 'any or all of Epic Games' wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games' control at any time and at Apple's sole discretion.' In light of Epic's past and ongoing behavior, Apple chose to exercise that right,"
Speaking about the relaunch of Fortnite on iOS, Apple's Phil Schiller stated that the company is unsure that Epic Games would comply with the company's regulations. He expressed his concerns over the gaming company's criticisms about Apple's DMA compliance. "In plain, unqualified terms, please tell us why we should trust Epic this time," he asked Epic Games's CEO Tim Sweeney in an email.
Sweeney responded, "Epic and its subsidiaries are acting in good faith and will comply with all terms of current and future agreements with Apple, and we'll be glad to provide Apple with any specific further assurances on the topic that you'd like."
On March 2, the smartphone maker sent a letter to Epic Games stating, "Apple recently reached out directly to Mr. Sweeney to give him an opportunity to explain why Apple should trust Epic this time and allow Epic Games Sweden AB to become an active developer. Mr. Sweeney's response to that request was wholly insufficient and not credible."
"Please be advised that Apple has, effective immediately, terminated the Developer Program membership of Epic Games Sweden AB," the letter further stated citing Epic as "verifiably untrustworthy".
The EU's antitrust watchdog said that it had requested further explanations from Apple about the matter under the DMA, whereas Epic Games is planning on introducing Fortnite on iOS via another company's third-party app store.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: EU wird im Streit von Apple und Epic aktiv (Reuters)
|
07.03.24
|Apple verweigert Fortnite Rückkehr auf iPhones - EU-Kommission schaltet sich ein - Apple-Aktie fester (dpa-AFX)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|155,32
|0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte etwas fester eröffnen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.