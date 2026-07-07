Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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07.07.2026 14:44:43
How Apple Can Actually Benefit From the Memory Supply Shortage
Memory and storage prices are climbing sharply, which means consumers will be paying more for many tech products. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently said that it was raising the price of some iPad and MacBook products to offset rising costs. While this may seem like it's bad news for Apple, the supply shortage may actually help the business in the long run and be a positive catalyst for the stock. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Earlier this year, Apple introduced a series of lower-priced products that aimed at gaining market share by appealing to a broader customer base. The MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e were among the most notable. The tech company said its MacBook Neo was its "most affordable laptop ever." And the iPhone 17e offers consumers a cost-effective way to upgrade and access the company's latest and greatest artificial intelligence capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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