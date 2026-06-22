Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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22.06.2026 12:05:00
Is Nike Stock Undervalued Right Now?
When a stock that's done well for a long time slumps, investors sometimes get tempted to jump in. But the market has sent the price down for a reason. That's why investors should look deeper into the company.Nike (NYSE: NKE) rewarded shareholders for a long time. But that hasn't been the case for awhile. The share price has been on a downward trajectory for the last five years.Is the company poised for a turnaround, making this a value stock and an opportunity for outsize gains? Or do more challenges lie ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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