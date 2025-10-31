Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
31.10.2025 08:55:00
Meet the Ultra-Low-Cost Vanguard ETF That Has 33% of Its Holdings in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft
Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) has an incredible track record over the past year. To put a number on that, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up nearly 25% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up roughly 17%. That's eight percentage points of outperformance, with Vanguard Growth ETF up nearly 50% more than the broader market during the past year.One of the big reasons for the difference comes down to just three stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Here's what you need to know before you buy this outperforming ETF.The S&P 500 index is what most investors use to represent the market. It's a pretty good proxy, but it isn't actually created to be the market. It is a portfolio of roughly 500 stocks selected by a committee to be representative of the U.S. economy. The stocks are market cap-weighted, which is basically how the economy works, since the largest companies have the most impact on both the economy and the index's performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
