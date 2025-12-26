Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
26.12.2025 10:25:00
Nike Stock Has Lost Value 4 Years Straight. Will 2026 Be Different?
After hitting an all-time high in November 2021, Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has formed a bad pattern of dropping each year. The stock fell 29.8% in 2022, 7.2% in 2023, 30.3% in 2024, and is down 22.4% year to date at the time of this writing.Add it all up, and Nike has lost roughly 65% of its value since the start of 2022 -- leaving investors wondering if 2026 will be different, or if more pain is ahead.Here's a valuable lesson that Nike has taught investors, which you can apply to any stock in 2026, and why Nike could be a great contrarian stock to buy for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
