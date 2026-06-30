NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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30.06.2026 11:02:00
Nvidia vs. AMD: Which AI CPU Stock Is the Better Buy?
In recent years, everyone has been talking about graphics processing units (GPUs). That's because these are the chips that power crucial artificial intelligence (AI) tasks like the training of large language models. Companies with expertise here saw their revenue soar. Two perfect examples are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Though Nvidia dominates the market, AMD is also present here and has benefited from this AI story. Now, however, another type of chip is emerging as a key player in AI. And that's the central processing unit (CPU) -- these are the main processors you'll find in every computer. As agentic AI emerges, it's become clear that the CPU might be the star. Agentic AI involves AI actually taking the steps, on behalf of humans, to solve a problem or problems. And the CPU offers exactly the kind of fuel needed to guide this process.Nvidia and AMD are also present in the CPU market -- but it's important to note that in this area, AMD is a leader, while Nvidia is more of a newcomer. Which AI CPU stock is the better buy today? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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