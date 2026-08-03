Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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03.08.2026 22:30:00

Prediction: Within 18 Months, Microsoft Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been rivals for decades. Not only are they competing businesses, but their high valuations frequently make them among the most valuable companies in the world. Both are in the trillion-dollar club, with market caps well in excess of $1 trillion.Currently, Apple is the more valuable of the two stocks, with a market cap of $4.5 trillion versus $3.6 trillion for Microsoft. But within the next 18 months, I believe Microsoft will surpass Apple and be the more valuable of the two. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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