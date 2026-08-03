Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
03.08.2026 22:30:00
Prediction: Within 18 Months, Microsoft Will Be More Valuable Than Apple
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been rivals for decades. Not only are they competing businesses, but their high valuations frequently make them among the most valuable companies in the world. Both are in the trillion-dollar club, with market caps well in excess of $1 trillion.Currently, Apple is the more valuable of the two stocks, with a market cap of $4.5 trillion versus $3.6 trillion for Microsoft. But within the next 18 months, I believe Microsoft will surpass Apple and be the more valuable of the two. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
03.08.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.26
|Apple launches legal challenge to UK attempt to access encrypted user data (Financial Times)
|
03.08.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.26
|Apple struggles to keep pace with AI ‘bug’ hunters (Financial Times)
|
31.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)