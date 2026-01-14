TCS, AMD Join Hands To Boost AI Adoption By Enterprises At Scale

(RTTNews) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS.NS, TCS.BO), a major IT services provider, on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) to help enterprises scale AI adoption from pilots to production, modernize legacy environments, and build secure, high-performance digital workplaces.

The companies will help enterprises modernize hybrid cloud and edge environments, deploy AI-powered workplace solutions, and boost innovation across cloud-to-edge workloads.

TCS will also upskill and certify its associates on AMD hardware and software technologies.

The two companies plan to jointly invest in talent that will help build a team of experts who can co-innovate and deliver new AI solutions.

In addition, industry-specific GenAI frameworks will be developed for sectors such as life sciences, manufacturing, and others.