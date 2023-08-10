Allianz Increases Operating Profit by 7.1% to 3.8 Billion Euros

August 10, 2023

2Q 2023:

Total business volume surges 5.9 percent to 39.6 billion euros

Operating profit increases 7.1 percent to 3.8 billion euros; strong performance particularly in Life/Health and Property-Casualty business segments

Shareholders’ core net income jumps by 22.9 percent to 2.5 billion euros

6M 2023:

Total business volume rises 4.8 percent to 85.6 billion euros

Operating profit increases 14.9 percent to 7.5 billion euros: primarily driven by Life/Health and Property-Casualty business segments

Shareholders’ core net income up 90.2 percent to 4.7 billion euros

Excellent Solvency II capitalization ratio of 208 percent, compared with 201 percent at the end of 4Q 20221

Outlook:

2023 operating profit target confirmed at 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros2

Other:

Share buy-back of up to 1.5 billion euros on track: 2.9 million shares acquired for 0.6 billion euros until the end of July 2023.

Note: The financial results are based on the new IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) and IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) accounting standards, which have been adopted as of January 1,2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the application of these new accounting standards. 1 Excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions. 2 As always, natural catastrophes and adverse developments in the capital markets, as well as factors stated in our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements may severely affect the operating profit and/or net income of our operations and the results of the Allianz Group.

"Allianz’s excellent results in the first half of 2023 demonstrate the strength of our fundamentals as we capitalize on our global scale and diversified business mix for the benefit of our customers and our shareholders. With our double-digit growth in profits we are well on track to achieving our Group targets for the year.

I am particularly pleased by the strong performance in the Property & Casualty business where we have achieved a strong 92% combined ratio, by the continued volume and profit growth of our Life & Health business, as well as by the resilience of our Asset Management segment, which recorded positive third-party net inflows for the second quarter in a row despite cautious investor sentiment.

Our solid growth is a clear reflection of our customers’ continued trust in us to support them through this agonizing period of inflation and polarization. These trends not only challenge our global economy, but also affect people deeply at an individual financial level. With our results and capital position, we demonstrate that Allianz is a company that unfailingly delivers relevant solutions that people need, especially in our turbulent age.”

- Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total business volume

2Q 2023: Total business volume rose by 5.9 percent to 39.6 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment which benefited from higher prices and volumes while the growth of the Life/Health business segment was primarily linked to strong single-premium volumes in the US. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in AuM-driven revenues in our Asset Management business segment.

Internal growth, which adjusts for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, was strong at 8.7 percent, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment and supported by the Life/Health business segment.

6M 2023: Total business volume rose by 4.8 percent to 85.6 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment, supported by the Life/Health business segment, and partially offset by a decrease in our Asset Management business segment.

Internal growth was strong at 6.4 percent, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment.

Earnings

2Q 2023: Operating profit increased 7.1 percent to 3.8 (2Q 2022: 3.5) billion euros. This is due to a higher result of our US operations in the Life/Health business segment, and a stronger insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment. This was partly offset by the Asset Management business segment due to lower AuM-driven revenues.

Shareholders’ core net income was strong at 2.5 (2Q 2022: 2.0) billion euros due to a higher operating profit.

Net income attributable to shareholders was 2.3 (2Q 2022: 2.0) billion euros.

Core earnings per share (core EPS)3 was 11.40 (6M 2022: 5.77) euros.

The annualized core return on equity (RoE)3 was 16.7 percent (full year 2022: 12.7 percent).

6M 2023: Operating profit increased 14.9 percent to 7.5 (6M 2022: 6.5) billion euros. This is due to a higher operating investment result in our Life/Health business segment and a higher operating insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment. This was partly offset by the Asset Management business segment due to lower AuM-driven revenues.

Shareholders’ core net income was 4.7 (6M 2022: 2.5) billion euros due to a higher operating profit and an improved non-operating result. Non-operating result in the prior year was impacted by a provision related to the AllianzGI US Structured Alpha matter.

Net income attributable to shareholders was 4.4 (6M 2022: 2.5) billion euros.

3 Core EPS and core RoE calculation based on shareholders‘ core net income

Solvency II capitalization ratio

The Solvency II capitalization ratio was 208 percent at the end of 2Q 2023 compared with 206 percent at the end of 1Q 2023. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio was 235 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared with 232 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

SEGMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS

"Our strong results and consistency of delivery are showing once again the quality of our franchise.

Growth in total business volume in our Property-Casualty segment was excellent. We achieved strong rate increases and continue to take actions to successfully offset inflation. The performance in commercial lines was outstanding as a result of solid pricing momentum and strong underwriting discipline.

segment was excellent. We achieved strong rate increases and continue to take actions to successfully offset inflation. The performance in commercial lines was outstanding as a result of solid pricing momentum and strong underwriting discipline. Operating profitability in our Life/Health business is very strong. Sustained value creation, well supported by growth in PVNBP and a strong new business margin, is evidence of our ability to deliver value to our customers while achieving healthy profitability.

business is very strong. Sustained value creation, well supported by growth in PVNBP and a strong new business margin, is evidence of our ability to deliver value to our customers while achieving healthy profitability. Our Asset Management business continued to achieve positive net inflows in the second quarter as we supported our clients to navigate through a challenging business environment. Third-party assets under management were stable at 1.7 trillion euros compared to the first quarter. This bodes well for future profitability.

We confirm our full-year outlook of operating profit of 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.”

- Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE

Property-Casualty insurance: Double-digit growth

2Q 2023: Total business volume rose by 8.0 percent to 17.6 (16.3) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was strong at 11.4 percent due to a price effect of 7.1 percent and a volume effect of 4.7 percent, slightly offset by a service effect of -0.5 percent. The main contributors to the increase were Allianz Partners, Australia, Latin America and Germany.

Operating profit increased by 10.8 percent to 2.0 (1.8) billion euros, benefiting from a higher operating insurance service result as well as an improved operating investment result.

The combined ratio improved by 0.4 percentage points to 92.2 percent (92.6 percent). The loss ratio improved by 0.4 percentage points to 67.4 percent, benefiting from lower claims from natural catastrophes and a positive discounting impact. This was partly offset by higher claims inflation and a lower run-off result. The expense ratio increased slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 24.8 percent (24.7 percent).

6M 2023: Total business volume surged 9.8 percent to 41.7 (38.0) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was very strong at 11.8 percent, supported by a price effect of 6.4 percent as well as a volume effect of 5.4 percent and a service effect of 0.1 percent. While many entities added to that growth, the primary contributors were Allianz Partners, Türkiye, AGCS and Germany.

Operating profit rose 16.3 percent to 3.9 (3.3) billion euros, driven by a significantly higher operating insurance service result and an improved operating investment result.

The combined ratio improved by 1.1 percentage points to 92.0 percent (93.2 percent). The loss ratio improved by 0.9 percentage points to 67.2 percent due to lower claims from natural catastrophes and a favorable impact from discounting. This was partially offset by higher claims inflation and a less favorable run off result. The expense ratio improved by 0.2 percentage points to 24.8 percent (25.0 percent).

Life/Health insurance: Strong operating profit

2Q 2023: PVNBP, the present value of new business premiums, amounted to 17.7 (16.5) billion euros, driven primarily by increased volumes in the United States from fixed index annuities sales promotion. Economic impacts in Germany and Italy, primarily due to discounting, had an offsetting effect.

Operating profit increased to 1.2 (1.0) billion euros mainly driven by a higher result in the United States due to a prior year negative hedge result on variable annuities turning positive. The release of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) remained stable at 1.2 (1.2) billion euros.

Contractual service margin (CSM) is stable at 52.9 (52.4) billion euros. New business and expected in-force return were offset by the CSM release and economic variances. Normalized growth was 1.5 percent in the second quarter.

The new business margin (NBM) reached 6.2 percent (6.3 percent). The value of new business (VNB) increased slightly to 1.1 (1.0) billion euros.

6M 2023: PVNBP declined to 36.2 (37.6) billion euros, as increases in the United States and Allianz Reinsurance were offset by a lower contribution from Germany and Italy.

Operating profit jumped to 2.5 (1.8) billion euros due to an increase in operating investment result in the United States caused by prior year negative hedge result on variable annuities turning positive. The release of the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) increased slightly to 2.5 (2.4) billion euros and is in line with expectations.

Contractual service margin (CSM) at 52.9 (52.2) billion euros, is driven by strong new business in the United States and Germany, and expected growth due to unwinding. The normalized growth was 2.7 percent.

The new business margin increased to 5.8 percent (5.5 percent), driven by favorable economics across entities. The value of new business remained stable at 2.1 (2.1) billion euros, due to offsetting results in France and Germany.

Asset Management: Stable third-party party assets under management

2Q 2023: Operating revenues were 1.9 billion euros, down 2.0 percent adjusted for foreign currency translation effects. Higher performance fees were more than offset by lower AuM-driven revenues.

Operating profit was 703 (773) million euros, down 9.0 percent from the prior-year period. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit decreased by 7.3 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) rose to 62.5 percent (61.7 percent).

Third-party assets under management were 1.662 trillion euros as of June 30, 2023, down by 6 billion euros from the end of the first quarter 2023. Positive net inflows of 2.7 billion euros and favorable market impacts of 2.0 billion euros were offset by negative foreign currency translation effects of 10.5 billion euros.

Total assets under management were 2.163 trillion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2023, down 11 billion euros from the end of the first quarter 2023, including net outflows of 5.9 billion euros.

6M 2023: Operating revenues decreased by 7.5 percent to 3.8 billion euros as a result of lower AuM-driven revenues. Operating profit was 1.4 (1.6) billion euros, down 11.1 percent from the prior-year period. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit was down 11.8 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) rose to 62.3 percent (60.7 percent). Third-party assets under management were 1.662 trillion euros as of June 30, 2023, up by 27 billion euros from the end of 2022.

2Q & 6M 2023 RESULTS TABLE

Allianz Group - key figures 2nd quarter and first half year 2023

2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Delta 6M 2023 6M 2022 Delta Total business volume € bn 39.6 37.4 5.9% 85.6 81.7 4.8% - Property-Casualty € bn 17.6 16.3 8.0% 41.7 38.0 9.8% - Life/Health € bn 20.3 19.3 5.4% 40.4 39.9 1.3% - Asset Management € bn 1.9 2.0 -6.9% 3.8 4.1 -7.5% - Consolidation € bn -0.2 -0.2 -9.9% -0.3 -0.3 -3.5% Operating profit / loss € mn 3,783 3,532 7.1% 7,513 6,536 14.9% - Property-Casualty € mn 1,983 1,790 10.8% 3,855 3,316 16.3% - Life/Health € mn 1,202 981 22.5% 2,521 1,787 41.1% - Asset Management € mn 703 773 -9.0% 1,426 1,605 -11.1% - Corporate and Other € mn -111 -65 71.7% -287 -265 8.1% - Consolidation € mn 6 53 -89.2% -2 94 n.m. Net income € mn 2,486 2,089 19.0% 4,647 2,675 73.7% - attributable to non-controlling interests € mn 150 112 33.8% 278 223 24.5% - attributable to shareholders € mn 2,337 1,977 18.2% 4,369 2,452 78.2% Shareholders’ core net income1 € mn 2,517 2,048 22.9% 4,690 2,466 90.2% Core earnings per share2 € 5.97 4.75 25.6% 11.40 5.77 97.7% Additional KPIs - Group Core return on equity3 % - - - 16.7% 12.7% 4.0% -p - Property-Casualty Combined ratio % 92.2% 92.6% -0.4% -p 92.0% 93.2% -1.1% -p - Life/Health New business margin % 6.2% 6.3% -0.1% -p 5.8% 5.5% 0.3% -p - Asset Management Cost-income ratio % 62.5% 61.7% 0.9% -p 62.3% 60.7% 1.6% -p 06/30/2023 12/31/2022 Delta Shareholders' equity4 € bn 54.3 54.4 -0.2% Contractual service margin (net) € bn 32.4 31.7 2.0% Solvency II capitalization ratio5 % 208% 201% 7% -p Third-party assets under management € bn 1,662 1,635 1.7%

Please note: The figures are presented in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1_ Presents the portion of shareholders’ net income before non-operating market movements and before amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (including any related income tax effects).

2_ Calculated by dividing the respective period’s shareholders' core net income, adjusted for net financial charges related to undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders' equity, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic core EPS).

3_ Represents the annualized ratio of shareholders’ core net income to the average shareholders’ equity at the beginning and at the end of the period. Shareholders’ core net income is adjusted for net financial charges related to undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders’ equity. From the average shareholders’ equity undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders’ equity and net OCI are excluded. Annualized figures are not a forecast for full year numbers. For 6M 2022, the core return on equity for the respective full year is shown.

4_ Excluding non-controlling interests.

5_ Risk capital figures are group diversified at 99.5% confidence level. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio is 235% as of 30 June 2023.

