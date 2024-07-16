|
16.07.2024 21:47:45
Apple Releases First Public Beta For IOS18
(RTTNews) - Recently, Apple (AAPL) has released the iOS 18 public beta, allowing users and developers to test the new updates before officially launching it with upcoming new iPhones.
The updates include support for RCS messaging, and new customization options, which lets the users personalize their homescreen. It also features a new layout for the Photos app, and a redesigned Control Centre.
Notably, the tech giant has also released public betas for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18.
The iPad updates will feature a native Calculator app in addition to updates brought to iOS 18, whereas macOS Sequoia users can now mirror their iPhone on the screen.
Meanwhile, the watchOS 11 introduces rest days and Apple's Vitals app, among other updates, while tvOS 18 brings Insight feature for Apple TV Plus.
To download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates, users who have earlier signed up for the beta testing program can go to Settings app, select Software Update option in General, and then select the ?iOS 18? Public Beta option.
The Cupertino-based company is planning to introduce Apple Intelligence, featuring a ChatGPT integration and an improved Siri, later this year.
