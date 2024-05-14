Apple Releases IOS 17.5 With New Features

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has rolled out the latest version of its iOS operating system, iOS 17.5, bringing a host of new features for iPhone users, with a focus on improvements for users in the European Union.

One of the most significant additions is the option for developers to distribute their apps directly from their websites within the EU, bypassing the traditional App Store route. However, developers need to meet specific criteria to use this feature, such as being part of the Apple Developer Program for at least two years and having over one million first installs on iOS in the previous year.

Furthermore, iOS 17.5 now supports third-party item trackers, a feature that has been in the works for some time as a joint effort between Apple and Google. This feature alerts iPhone users about nearby third-party trackers. Another notable addition is the new repair state option, which allows iPhones to be sent for service without disabling Find My and Activation Lock. This ensures that Find My remains active during the repair process, enabling users to track their devices.

In addition to these key features, iOS 17.5 also introduces an offline mode for Apple News+, access to a new game called Quartiles for News Plus subscribers, and a color-changing Podcast widget that reflects the cover art of the podcast being played. To update to iOS 17.5, users can simply go to Settings, select General, and tap on Software Update to download and install the new software. It's important to note that this update is compatible with iPhone models from iPhone XS and newer.